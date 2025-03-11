Introducing the Greg Deering Custom Banjo Collection

Those who follow the world of banjos already know that Greg Deering, founder of the Deering Banjo Company, has retired from the day-to-day operation of the business. He and his wife Janet, who served as CEO, have turned those duties over to their daughter, Jamie Deering, allowing them to finally have time for other pursuits.

For Greg, that has been his passion for creating finely detailed, highly ornate banjos under both the Deering and Vega brands which in fact are stunning works of art in the new Greg Deering Custom Banjo Collection.

The operative word here is Collection, as these valuable instruments are not for dragging around on the road, but for saving and cherishing for posterity. Each banjo is a custom design of Greg’s, never to be repeated, making each a one-of-a-kind art piece as well as a banjo of exceptional quality. They will be available, and displayed on the Collection web page, as completed, and offered for sale.

Currently available are a Deering White Oak Cutty Sark banjo ($24,690), and a Nemo Vega Long Neck banjo ($34,690).

Greg Deering is a meticulous craftsman, and an artist with an engineer’s eye. One hopes he continues to turn out these fine banjos for the Greg Deering Custom Banjo Collection for some time.

See more online.