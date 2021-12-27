Introducing the Authentic Unlimited Band

Skip to content
This morning we have a partial answer to one of the most pressing questions in bluegrass music this past few months. To wit, what are the guys in Quicksilver going to do now that Doyle Lawson has retired from regular touring?
Three former members of Quicksilver – Jerry Cole, Eli Johnston, and Stephen Burwell – have joined forces with a pair of top free agents, John Meador and Jesse Brock, to form a new group, which they are calling
Authentic Unlimited.
With Jerry and John, this new band can boast of two top bluegrass vocalists, and Eli is no slouch himself. John will be on guitar, and Jerry on bass, with Stephen playing fiddle, Eli on banjo, and Jesse on mandolin. Are are proven professional musicians, so work for Authentic Unlimited should be swift in coming.
They plan to record and perform their own original material. Look for further announcements soon about label and artist representation.
For now, Eli is functioning as the official contact, and
can be reached online.
We will have more details about Authentic Unlimited later today after we have time to speak more with them about their plans for 2022.
