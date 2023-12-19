Introducing Red Camel Collective, new PInecastle artists

Pinecastle Records is introducing a new bluegrass act, that is also a very familiar one at the same time.

Red Camel Collective, also known as Junior Sisk’s band, have plans to record and tour independently of the boss man, when his schedule allows. Heather Berry Mabe on guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass make up the group, with Heather and Tony taking on the lead vocals.

They pay tribute to the man who brought them together with the band name, taken from Junior’s song, The Man in Red Camels.

Speaking jointly, the band says that they are proud to align themselves with the label.

“We are so honored and excited to sign on with and become part of the Pinecastle family. We have been working hard to put together an excellent and eclectic album of music! We can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The Collective is currently working in the Bonfire Music studio on a debut project, and a first single is expected early next year. It is likely to be a grassy remake of Charley Pride’s Roll On Mississippi from 1981.

This is great news for bluegrass lovers, keeping this bunch busy as Junior starts to slow down a bit.

Welcome Red Camel Collective!