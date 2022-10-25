Introducing Ogden Heart, new family band from Virginia

Skip to content
Long time readers will recall us writing about Charlottesville, VA bluegrass singer and songwriter Kathryn Caine, who has released a number of recordings over the past decade.
Just recently we heard from Kathryn about her new group,
Ogden Heart, made up of herself and her two young adult children, Izzy on vocals, and Evans on bass. Caine plays guitar and harmonizes with them in a style that lands somewhere between bluegrass and Americana, with some old time influence in the mix.
Their debut, self-titled album has been completed, and Kathryn has shared some of the music to help introduce Ogden Heart to bluegrass lovers. This first is the music video for their version of the Tom Paxton classic,
Last Thing on My Mind. The family is supported by John Lee on banjo, Rusty Seidel on guitar, Andy Thacker on mandolin, and James McLaughlin on drums.
Check it out…
The Ogden Heart album is available for
pre-order now on Bandcamp, with includes immediate downloads of the first two tracks.
Nicely done.
Radio programmers will find the tracks at
AirPlay Direct.
To learn more about Ogden Heart,
visit them online.
