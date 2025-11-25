Introducing Dickerson Bluegrass Bookings

Evan Dickerson and The Carl Bentley Band

We written several times here about Evan Dickerson, a young man from Ohio with a passion and love for bluegrass music as big as the world is wide. A regular at most of the bluegrass events in the central US, Evan has been involved with bluegrass radio and podcasting, and has now added artist representation to his skill set.

Autism prevents him from working a traditional job, but assisted by his father, Evan can do a great many things well. Making calls and handling arrangements for bluegrass bands is something they think he can achieve, and so Dickerson Bluegrass Bookings was born.

From his home base in Howard, OH, Dickerson is already taking dates for Mark Whitt & The True Bluegrass Band, The Carl Bentley Band, and Hunter Skeens & The Forerunners. Whitt and Bentley both specialize in traditional bluegrass, while Skeens leans more into the jamgrass sound.

Evan encourages other groups in need of representation to reach out to him through his Facebook page to discuss whether his services are a good fit for them.

Likewise, event producers looking for some quality bluegrass music.

Best of luck, Evan!