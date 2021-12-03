Into The Fire from Yonder Mountain String Band

Skip to content
Yonder Mountain String Band really throws down the grass on their latest single, the first from the band’s upcoming album. Get Yourself Outside
features the newest member of the band, mandolinist Nick Piccininni, who is quite prominent on this next record. It was tracked in Colorado during last year’s shutdowns while the band was unable to tour. Into The Fire
According to YMSB guitarist, co-founder Adam Aijala, Piccinninni has brought a youthful energy to this group of veterans.
“Nick is an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist. He’s also a great singer with a magnetic stage presence. And he’s in such a creative space right now, something that has brought a whole new vibe and dynamic to the band. But, at the same time, it’s such a natural fit, where he hits that sweet spot of the Yonder Mountain sound we’ve come to be known for.”
In addition to Adam and Nick, Yonder Mountain string Band is Ben Kaufmann on bass, Dave Johnston on banjo, and Allie Kral on fiddle.
Check out the single in this music video released today.
Kaufmann shared a bit about how this project was recorded and the title arose.
“We want the listener to get outside of your own head, get outside the box or container that you’ve created around yourself—look outside and see what else is out there. We knew we had to take greater advantage of our time off the road. So, we started to collaborate and realized we had all of these songs. It was kind of a trick to figure out how to get together and record safely. But, we’re glad that we did and what came from it.”
Yonder Mountain String Band will be touring extensively over the first three months of 2022, and have a few shows left to play this month. You can get details and tickets on all of them
online.
Into The Fire is available now as a single from popular download and streaming sites online. Pre-orders and pre-saves for Get Yourself Outside are also enabled online, with delivery on February 25.
