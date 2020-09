Instrument building video diary from Ratliff Mandolins

Audie Ratliff, chief luthier with Ratliff Mandolins in Church Hill, TN, has produced a series of series of five videos which follow his process as he builds and assembles a set of ten new instruments.

Anyone interested in the mandolin, and how they are constructed, would certainly enjoying spending some time with Audie on YouTube.

In this first installment, he discusses why he always builds in batches…

…and the next finds him bending sides for an A model, and switching out a body in an F model mold.

Three more current videos, and any others that may be added, can be found on the Ratliff Mandolins YouTube channel.