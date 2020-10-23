Innocent Man video from The Steeldrivers

Rounder Records has released a music video for Innocent Man, a track included on their current album for The Steeldrivers, Bad For You.

The video, created by Grant Claire, captures nicely the eerie and somewhat ominous vibe of the track, a co-write by Steeldrivers fiddler Tammy Rogers and John Paul White, formerly of The Civil Wars, who also co-produced the song.

Rogers says that while this is the first time White has worked with them in the studio – he sings harmony on this one – he has been a long time friend of the band.

“I’m so excited to have both the song AND video for Innocent Man out in the world! I remember the day I wrote it with John Paul White…I felt like it was such a strong statement, but still perfectly styled for the SteelDrivers. John Paul has been like ‘the 6th SteelDriver’ for years, with his co-writing some of our most popular songs.”

Lead vocals on this one come from the newest Steeldriver, Kelvin Damrell, who joined up on guitar in 2018.

Have a look/listen…

Along with Rogers and Damrell, The Steeldrivers are Richard Bailey on banjo, Brent Truitt on mandolin, and Mike Fleming on bass.

Innocent Man, and the full Bad For You album, are available now wherever you stream or download music online.