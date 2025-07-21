Initial Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest report

Posted on by Bill Warren

Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest – photo © Bill Warren

Industrial Strength Summer Fest number one is in the books. It was a successful one. Joe and Daniel Mullins put a lot of thought and effort into providing a great experience for musicians and fans alike. They were prepared for whatever was thrown at them, including an indoor stage with a sound system ready to go at the first crack of thunder!

Daryl Mosley kicked off Friday with a songwriting workshop. He provided insight in how to keep a story simple, but still tell the whole story. 

The Next Paige was the first band on stage. The band is the brainchild of Lisa and Bryan Paige, the owners of Paige Capo Company, who have relocated their business from Michigan to North Carolina. Some of their music goes back to the days of the R&L Express, which was Bryan’s Dad’s band.

Daryl Mosley did a one-man show of his great original music. Many of the songs take the audience on a trip to the small towns many grew up in.

Kenny and Amanda Smith then brought their band to the show. Amanda showed the reason she has been the IBMA Female Vocalist award winner. Ten-year-old Annabelle joins them for a song on each show. She is going to be a force to be reckoned with in years to come.

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers did the second of their three shows on Friday. They are great bluegrass ambassadors. 

Larry Stephenson was up next. When he cuts a song, he makes it his own. Go see Larry and his band if they are in your area.

Not much can be said about the Junior Sisk Band that hasn’t already been said. When Junior steps back, Red Camel Collective doesn’t miss a beat. 

The Malpass Brothers closed out the Friday show. They have become a crowd favorite wherever they appear.

Kenny Smith did a Master Guitar class on Saturday morning.

Preacher Mike and Mary Robinson did a gospel sing Saturday morning, and they had an enthusiastic audience.

The Lincoln Highway Band opened the stage show. They are an Ohio Band from the Mansfield area, as the weekend featured several Ohio bands.

Kenny and Amanda also did a duo show. Annabelle joined them at one point, as did Zack Arnold.

Tony Holt has brought the Wildwood Valley Boys back to prominence. They take the audience back to the days of the Boys from Indiana, along with some of Tony’s new music.

Hammertowne was preparing to take the stage when the first crack of thunder moved the show inside a large adjoining building. That’s when the prior planning paid off. The indoor stage and sound system was ready. Hammertowne was off and running in a matter of minutes. The band gathered around a single mic and did a great show. Dave Carroll told me later that they liked the single mic dynamic, and may do it more on future shows. 

Fast Track does their shows with a single vocal mic. Dale Perry and Elijah Doty tweaked the set up a little, and were ready to go.

The Radio Ramblers then did their final set of the weekend. They featured music from their newest gospel and secular recordings. Joe invited the Froggy Mountain Brothers on stage to do a couple tunes, who are visiting from French Polynesia.

The Queen, Rhonda Vincent, closed out the festival as only she can. There was a humorous moment in her show when Joe was supposed to sing with her, but was not around. An audience member in the front row called him and handed the phone to Rhonda. She said, “You’re supposed to sing with me. Where are you??” Joe replied, “I’ll be there in two minutes!” He was, and they sang!

Congratulations to Joe, Daniel, and their whole crew for putting on a wonderful, inaugural Industrial Strength Summer Fest.

The Candidpix.info cameras will be at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival next weekend. Join us if you can.

Support your local music venues.

Mc Blake Williams at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Daryl Mosley at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Next Paige at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Johnathon Jones with The Next Paige at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bryan Paige with The Next Paige at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lisa Paige with The Next Paige at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Greg Fleming with The Next Paige at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Next Paige at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny & Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Austin Maynard with Kenny & Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Calib Smith with Kenny & Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Cory Piatt with Kenny & Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny & Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Daryl Mosley at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Daniel and Santana Mullins with their daughter, Daisy, at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Barie with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Davis with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Zach Collier with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Derek Vaden with the Larry Stephenson Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
James Storey with the Larry Stephenson Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Wright with the Larry Stephenson Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Johnathan Dillon with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Heather Berry Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Red Camel Collective at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins joins Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins joins Junior Sisk at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Personeni with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Taylor Malpass with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Riggins with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Malpass with The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny Smith teaches a guitar master class at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Preacher Mike and Mary Robinson lead a gospel sing at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Preacher Mike and Mary Robinson lead a gospel sing at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Preacher Mike and Mary Robinson lead a gospel sing at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Preacher Mike and Mary Robinson lead a gospel sing at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lincoln Highway Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Osborne with the Lincoln Highway Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Shaun Christopher with the Lincoln Highway Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lee Rachel with the Lincoln Highway Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Sutter with the Lincoln Highway Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lincoln Highway Band at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny & Amanda Smith duo with their daughter, Anabelle, at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kenny & Amanda Smith at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Promoter Daniel Mullins and MC Blake Williams at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt & the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt with the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
John Rigsby with the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wes Miller with the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Matt DeSpain with the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tom Feller with the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Holt & the Wildwood Valley Boys at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Hammertowne moves the show inside at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bryan Russell with Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Powers with Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
David Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Tackett with Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Steven Ivey with Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Chaston Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Fast Track at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Fast Track at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Froggy Mountain Brothers with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Haynes and Rhonda Vincent twinning fiddle at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Industrial Bluegrass Summer Fest - photo © Bill Warren

