Initial Fall Bluegrass Festival coming to Wind Vineyards in VA

Wind Vineyards in Tappahanock, VA has scheduled their first multi-day bluegrass event for this year, in one of the more scenic regions of the Commonwealth. Called the Fall Bluegrass Festival, it will be held September 8-9 at the Vineyards, located on Dunbrooke Road in Tappahanock.

In addition to the best regional bluegrass acts in eastern Virginia, the festival will offer vendors, food trucks, beverages, and Wind Vineyards’ award-winning wines.

Owner Tyler Wind, and his wife and family, have made it their mission to bring fun events to the area, which help support local businesses, and provide entertainment to local folks and those who may choose to drive in.

Appearing at the festival will be Dark Hollow, Code Blue, Virginia Rain, California Ramblers, Jus’ Cauz, and the northern neck’s own Josh Grigsby & County Line. Tickets are available per day ($25 for Friday, $35 for Saturday), or $50 for both days, and rough camping is available for $25/day. All can be purchased online.

Wind will also offer reserved tables for groups on a first come, first served basis. Contact the Vineyards online or by phone for more details.

Best of luck to Wind Vineyards on their first bluegrass festival. Here’s hoping it’s not the last!