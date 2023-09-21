Initial Bluegrass in Heaven festival succeeds in Silver Bay, NY

Blue Highway at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY – photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA

The Silver Bay YMCA, located on the shores of Lake George in upstate New York, held their first bluegrass festival this past weekend, which they titled Bluegrass in Heaven, in reference to the breathtaking landscapes on which their 700 acre property is located.

The organizers were delighted by the number of people who attended, more than 300 in total, with one telling volunteers that they traveled from San Diego in California. Surely the many outdoor amenities and activities available on site were part of the draw, especially for families with children.

Luke Callahan, VP of Guest Experience for the YMCA said of the first Bluegrass in Heaven, “We were excited to host such a great event, drawing people from both around the country and the local community. The energy on property was overwhelming and everything we could have hoped for. It was an overall great weekend and great festival.”

The festival was the brainchild of Terry Baker, a long time Silver Bay resident, who was delighted with the response from both sides of the stage.

“For a first-year music festival, we are pretty darn happy with the turnout that we got, and the other thing that is kind of making me happy is that the musicians are through the roof about the location.”

Uriah Rodriguez, VP of Programs at the Silver Bay YMCA said that Bluegrass in Heaven is all they had hoped to see.

“This event is bringing people from this community – vendors, volunteers, people from all different backgrounds – together to share in this experience, have workshops, develop relationships and bonds, and create experiences through music.”

Follow the festival web site for details about 2024.