Initial Bluegrass in Heaven festival succeeds in Silver Bay, NY

Posted on by John Lawless

Blue Highway at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY – photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA

The Silver Bay YMCA, located on the shores of Lake George in upstate New York, held their first bluegrass festival this past weekend, which they titled Bluegrass in Heaven, in reference to the breathtaking landscapes on which their 700 acre property is located.

The organizers were delighted by the number of people who attended, more than 300 in total, with one telling volunteers that they traveled from San Diego in California. Surely the many outdoor amenities and activities available on site were part of the draw, especially for families with children.

Luke Callahan, VP of Guest Experience for the YMCA said of the first Bluegrass in Heaven, “We were excited to host such a great event, drawing people from both around the country and the local community. The energy on property was overwhelming and everything we could have hoped for. It was an overall great weekend and great festival.”

The festival was the brainchild of Terry Baker, a long time Silver Bay resident, who was delighted with the response from both sides of the stage.

“For a first-year music festival, we are pretty darn happy with the turnout that we got, and the other thing that is kind of making me happy is that the musicians are through the roof about the location.”

Uriah Rodriguez, VP of Programs at the Silver Bay YMCA said that Bluegrass in Heaven is all they had hoped to see.

“This event is bringing people from this community – vendors, volunteers, people from all different backgrounds – together to share in this experience, have workshops, develop relationships and bonds, and create experiences through music.”

Follow the festival web site for details about 2024.

Bob and Sarah Amos Band at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Jamcrackers at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Drank The Gold at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Blue Highway at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Porch concert at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Mandolin workshop with Nathan Livers at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Bob and Sarah Amos Band at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Michael Cleveland porch concert at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Tony Trischka, Bruce Molsky, and Michael Daves at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Tony Trischka banjo workshop at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Austin Scelzo and Michael Cleveland fiddle workshop at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Rock Hearts at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Blue Highway at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Porch jam at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Blue Highway at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA
Rock Hearts at the debut Bluegrass in Heaven in Silver Lake, NY - photo courtesy Silver Bay YMCA

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

