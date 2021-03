Infamous Stringdusters and Travelin’ McCourys live in NC

Here’s some more good news for live music fans.

The Infamous Stringdusters, Travelin’ McCourys, and Sierra Hull & Justin Moses will appear next month at VanHoy Farms in North Carolina for a two-day, socially-distanced outdoor mini festival. Billed as The VanHoy Revival Music Series, this April 23-24 event will feature the ‘Dusters both nights, with the McCourys joining them Friday evening, and Sierra and Justin on Saturday. Camping on site is available both days.

The promoters are certain they can keep everyone safe by requiring masks, and by using a pod system for seating on the natural amphitheater at VanHoy. Tickets are being sold by pod, allowing up to four people inside their own 8×10 foot wooden boxes, situated six feet from one another on the hillside sloping down to the stage. Masks must be worn anytime you are outside your pod, and no pod visiting or mixing will be allowed.

Food and beverage vendors will be on site all weekend, and both primitive and RV camping spots can be purchased with a pod ticket. Many other accommodation options are available within a few miles of VanHoy Farms.

Pod tickets start at $200, and run up to $320 per day, based on proximity to the stage.

You can find full details on The VanHoy Revival Music Series web site, where tickets and camping spots can be purchased now.