Infamous Stringdusters to host IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced The Infamous Stringdusters as hosts for the 32nd annual Bluegrass Music Awards, to be held September 30 in Raleigh, NC.

The ‘Dusters will also appear as musical artists on the show, which will include additional performances from Sister Sadie, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, The Del McCoury Band, and Balsam Range.

This gala event is always held as the closing hurrah of the annual World of Bluegrass Business Conference, running September 28-30 at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Awards Show takes place at the adjacent Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, and is a separately ticketed event beginning at 7:30 p.m. Attendance is open to both IBMA members and the general public, and is bluegrass music’s big night to shine, where everyone enjoys dressing up and showing off for their peers in the industry.

The format is a familiar one to anyone who watches other arts organization’s awards show, with a bevy of well-known bluegrass artists and personalities serving as presenters of more than a dozen awards, similar to what you might see from the Country Music Association or the Recording Academy. The five members of The Infamous Stringdusters will function as overall hosts. Jeremy Garret plays fiddle, Chris Pandolfi banjo, Andy Falco guitar, Travis Book bass, and Andy Hall reso-guitar.

Pat Morris, Executive Director of IBMA, says that the entire organization is delighted to be back before a live audience after hosting the show virtually last year.

“We are so pleased to once again have a live IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show, and have focused on delivering a safe return to live bluegrass at this year’s World of Bluegrass. It should prove to be a very exciting Awards show with the Infamous Stringdusters as our 2021 hosts, and we look forward to all of the performances and special Hall of Fame inductions.”

On top of the awards presentations, this show always functions as the official induction of several artists into the IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include Alison Krauss, Lynn Morris, and The Stoneman Family. Special tribute performances are scheduled for each of them during the program.

The ‘Dusters issued a joint statement sharing their excitement to be a part of the 2021 awards show.

“We’ve had a close relationship with IBMA since the inception of the Infamous Stringdusters. In many ways, it’s where we got our start. And now we’re honored to be the host for this year’s Awards show.”

Those who will be in Raleigh for World of Bluegrass, or anyone in the region or willing to make the trip, can get tickets for the 2021 Bluegrass Music Awards online. The show will be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube. The live audio will be broadcast on the Bluegrass Junction channel on SiriusXM. The live video stream will also be available as part of the free music pass through Swapcard.