Infamous Stringdusters live on LuckStream in October

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in various parts of the US, we are finally getting chances to see some of our favorite artists on stage again before this summer is completely behind us. Some acts are braving the live-on-stage events where they are allowed, and many others have opted for the drive-in style concerts where folks sit in their cars to listen and watch.

Other still have chosen to return via online streaming performances, both free of charge and ticketed.

The Infamous Stringdusters have wanted to do something since spring like all the rest of the bluegrass/jamgrass world, and have found a way to get back on stage for their fans, while also benefiting the many live music venues which have been hard hit by the shutdowns.

So October 2-4 the ‘Dusters will be streaming their regular stage set – with lights, smoke, and all – from the Fox Theater in Boulder, CO. Tickets will be offered for three shows, Friday and Saturday nights, and a Sunday matinee. Each set will be different, with a separate theme for each one.

Friday, October 2 – 8:00 p.m. (EDT): An Evening With The Infamous Stringdusters, a 2-set show

Saturday, October 3 – 8:00 p.m. (EDT): Classics and Covers Experience

Sunday, October 4 – 1:00 p.m. (EDT): Bluegrass, Brunch, and Bingo, an open-forum game show setting for fans

Friday and Saturday tickets are priced at $19.99, with a combo price of $34.99. VIP tickets are also available for $45.99, and include pre-show access with the band (cocktail hour on Friday and dinner on Saturday). They can be purchased in advance from Luck•Stream online.

There are no standalone tickets for the Sunday matinee. That show is limited to those who purchase ones for both Friday and Saturday, and choose the VIP upgrade for at least one.

Joining in the promotion and proceeds are 60 venues that have supported the Stringdusters over the years, including The Fox Theatre, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, WinterWonderGrass Festival, Borderland Festival, Huck Finn Jubilee, Northwest String Summit, Rooster Walk, Log Jam Presents, Deadhead Productions, Charm City Bluegrass, Old Rock House, Mohawk Austin, Zero Mile, Cervantes, Belly Up Aspen, Jamo Presents, Creative Concerts, Big Blues Bender, WI Jam, Levitate Festival, Maxx Music, The Bowls, Crystal Bay Ballroom, Bona-fide Live, Beachland Ballroom, 10 Mile Music Hall, Suwanee Music Park, Collective Presents, Productions Simple, Midwood Entertainment, Creative Concerts, Spune Productions, Parallel 44, State Theatre Portland, Jay TV, Knitting Factory, Voiceless Artists, FPC Live, The Ark, Shepherds Ford, Higher Ground, Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, The Caverns, Another Planet, AC Entertainment, Sheridan Opera House, Buffalo Iron Works, Bells Beer, Vootie Productions, Wormtown, and National Shows.

Special merch for this set of shows are available now from the ‘Dusters web site.