Infamous Stringdusters don the apparel for Deck The Halls

The Infamous Stringdusters are the latest to board the 2020 Christmas train, with a new single out today from their upcoming album, Dust The Halls: An Acoustic Christmas Holiday!

This marks the band’s 10th studio recording, and their first with their new label, Americana Vibes. It includes ten Christmas favorites we all love, which banjo man Chris Pandolfi says was recorded with the members in different locations while isolated this year.

“The holidays are approaching, a time to come together and celebrate life, our community, and our connections to each other. This connection has never been more important. This album was put together remotely, collaborating on arrangements and parts, putting our unique Stringdusters spin on a collection of timeless holiday classics. This is an album for everyone, and we hope it brings joy and happiness for years to come.”

For an opening salvo, they have chosen the famous 16th century Welsh carol, Deck The Halls, which the ‘Dusters deliver with a rousing instrumental treatment.

To help you get in the mood, the band has even created a blank coloring page for the album cover, which they are offering as a free download. The design is a retro, Peter Max-inspired image, redolent of the late 1960s and early ’70s psychedelic art craze.

Dust The Halls won’t be available until December 4, but pre-orders are available now online for the vinyl and CD editions, and for presale from your favorite streaming and download sites.

In the meantime, Deck The Halls can be found now wherever you stream or download music on the ‘net.