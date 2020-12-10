Infamous Stringdusters celebrate Hanukkah with two new singles

The Infamous Stringdusters have augmented their 2020 holiday music collection today with two new singles celebrating the Festival of Hanukkah, which begins today and runs through December 18. An album of Christmas songs, Dust The Halls, was released earlier this month and now the anthology is complete with the release of Maoz Tzur and Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah.

Both are instrumental versions of songs central to the celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights, one a serious liturgical poem, and the other a popular song which started as a children’s socarolng and is now sung when lighting the menorah in many households.

Chris Pandolfi, banjo player with the ‘Dusters, hopes that all of us will enjoy these new releases, and find a spirit of renewal in the celebration of the season.

“The holidays are approaching, a time to come together and celebrate life, our community and our connections to each other. This connection has never been more important. These songs were put together remotely, collaborating on arrangements and parts, putting our unique Stringdusters spin on a collection of timeless holiday classics. This is for everyone and we hope it brings joy and happiness for years to come.”

Here’s a sample of both tracks.