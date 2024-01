Infamous Stringdusters at The Orange Peel (12/29/23) – photo © Corey Johnson-Erday

We are pleased to introduce a new photographer who will be sharing images with us, Corey Johnson-Erday with Tune Ridge Media, who lives in the Asheville, NC region.

He made it out to The Orange Peel on December 29 where The Infamous Stringdusters and Big Daddy Bluegrass Trio were performing, and sent along these fine images from the show. We look forward to his future contributions.