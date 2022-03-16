Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival partners with Singing News for streaming

Skip to content
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, held spring and fall in Wilmington, OH, hosted by Joe Mullins and his family, has announced a new partnership with Singing News TV to offer streaming access to both festivals. ISBF had previously been known as the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival.
Patrons far from southern Ohio will be able to enjoy all three days of the upcoming festival (March 24-26) from the comfort of their homes, using any internet-connected television or device. Streaming tickets for all three days runs for $79.99, or viewers can choose to watch when their favorite artists will be on stage in any of six day or night time cybercasts for $19.99.
Mullins explained how this partnership developed.
“I was fortunate to create a relationship with Singing News Radio when I began hosting
Front Porch Fellowship on their nationwide network several years ago. With Daniel Mullins as producer, we still present an hour of bluegrass Gospel for their affiliates and dozens of other radio stations, about 170 total, each weekend.
Last year, the networks owners launched Singing News TV, their online, streaming channel. It’s grown so quickly, with an easy subscription for viewing a variety of programming online. A lot of quality Gospel music, but also interviews, classic TV shows, movies, and more for an affordable subscription. Singing News TV also does pay-per-view online events, and they contacted me wanting bluegrass content.
We launched the
Industrial Strength Bluegrass album one year ago from The Roberts Centre, Wilmington, OH. With a safe event for a small indoor audience, we presented our first ever live-stream event online and it was very well received.
That event led to re-branding our indoor festivals, to the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festivals. Our festivals have provided quality video on big screens for many years, and we have an experienced camera crew from AP Productions now featuring all of the onstage performances in high-def. Blue Ridge Sound provides outstanding audio. Online viewers can watch any of the performances in real time, or throughout the weekend, easily, with
pay-per-view via Singing News TV.
I’m grateful we can present great quality bluegrass entertainment to NEW audiences. And, I’m glad to assist a popular, new online TV channel that wants to feature bluegrass.”
Tickets are available now for the March event, for both in person attendance or the live stream option,
on the festival web site, where you can also see the complete talent lineup.
