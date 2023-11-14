Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival charity breakfast

Posted on by Bill Warren

Adam McIntosh serves orange juice at the ISBF Charity Breakfast – photo © Bill Warren

Bill Warren shared these images from the Charity Breakfast held on Saturday mornings during the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival in Ohio. Attendees pay an extra fee for the meal, with members of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers providing table service.

Each year Joe choose a worthy charity and donates the proceeds. The event is reminiscent of the Fan Feast that used to be held during World of Bluegrass each year.

If you were there last weekend, you may find yourself in the photos below.

Joe Mullins welcomes everyone to the fall 2023 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Charity Breakfast - photo © Bill Warren
Adam McIntosh serves orange juice at the fall 2023 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Charity Breakfast - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Davis serves coffee at the fall 2023 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Charity Breakfast - photo © Bill Warren
Jamming in the Paige booth at the 2023 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Charity Breakfast - photo © Bill Warren
Jamming in the Paige booth at the 2023 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Charity Breakfast - photo © Bill Warren

