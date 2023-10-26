Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival adds additional shows

The fall Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, coming up in just a few weeks in Wilmington, OH, has announced a pair of additional concerts on top of their big stage show at festival headquarters, The Roberts Convention Centre downtown.

A pair of supper shows have been added at Ralph’s Garage, just down the hall in Roberts, where festival goers can leave the main concert hall for a meal, without missing out on all the great bluegrass music.

On Friday (11/10) at 5:00 p.m., Chris Davis will host an album release party and concert for his solo project, Worth A Shot, and Saturday (11/11) at 5:00 Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers will offer a show. Both are included with your festival tickets, though food and drink, provided by Ralph’s American Grill, are separate.

It sounds perfect for anyone who wants to relax at dinner time and get away from the bustle of the concert hall, without actually leaving the bluegrass behind.

Ralph’s Garage will also be the site for the popular Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival’s Late Night Jam. On Friday (11/10) Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass will be on stage and all are invited to bring their instrument and jam with the band from 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Again, no additional fee required for festival ticket holders.

Full details about this event, held November 9-11 with performances from Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Joe Mullins, and many others, can be found online.