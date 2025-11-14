Industrial Strength Bluegrass 2025 kicks off in Ohio

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Day one of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival kicked off with a bang. Festival producer Daniel Mullins welcomed everyone to the show. Elijah Doty is handling front of house sound while Dave Chichester handles the stage and monitors.

Host band Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers opened the show. The band is winding down to their last few performances as Joe is retiring from the road. He will still be involved in the festivals and his radio stations. He will also be available to get ice cream with his granddaughter, Daisy!

One of the highlights of this festival is Bluegrass Storytime sponsored by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library/Ohio. Kristy Cox, Mo Pitney, and Jerry Cole read to the kids Thursday evening

The Rick Faris Band made its first appearance at the festival. Rick has surrounded himself with talented young musicians. This is a band to see.

The Kristy Cox Band also made its first appearance at Industrial Strength. She said it was the first show with this current lineup. Kristy is part of the Billy Blue Records family. See her if she has a show in your area.

Pitney Meyer brought their excellent show to the Roberts Centre. They do almost all original music and take the audience on a tour of driving bluegrass and traditional country music. See them if you can.

Authentic Unlimited closed out day one as only they can. The IBMA reigning Vocal Group of the Year gave the audience full measure.

Friday and Saturday promise more top shelf entertainment. Head for the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio.

