Industrial Strength Bluegrass 2025 kicks off in Ohio

Posted on by Bill Warren

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Day one of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival kicked off with a bang. Festival producer Daniel Mullins welcomed everyone to the show. Elijah Doty is handling front of house sound while Dave Chichester handles the stage and monitors.

Host band Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers opened the show. The band is winding down to their last few performances as Joe is retiring from the road. He will still be involved in the festivals and his radio stations. He will also be available to get ice cream with his granddaughter, Daisy!

One of the highlights of this festival is Bluegrass Storytime sponsored by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library/Ohio. Kristy Cox, Mo Pitney, and Jerry Cole read to the kids Thursday evening

The Rick Faris Band made its first appearance at the festival. Rick has surrounded himself with talented young musicians. This is a band to see.

The Kristy Cox Band also made its first appearance at Industrial Strength. She said it was the first show with this current lineup. Kristy is part of the Billy Blue Records family. See her if she has a show in your area.

Pitney Meyer brought their excellent show to the Roberts Centre. They do almost all original music and take the audience on a tour of driving bluegrass and traditional country music. See them if you can.

Authentic Unlimited closed out day one as only they can. The IBMA reigning Vocal Group of the Year gave the audience full measure.

Friday and Saturday promise more top shelf entertainment. Head for the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio.

Support your local music venues.

Festival producer Daniel Mullins at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Davis with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Barie with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam McIntosh with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zach Collier with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristy Cox reads to the kids for Bluegrass Storytime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristy Cox reads to the kids for Bluegrass Storytime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rick Faris Band at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Henry Burgess with the Rick Faris Band at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rick Faris at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Maddie Dalton with the Rick Faris Band at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gibson Davis with the Rick Faris Band at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rick Faris Band at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mo Pitney reads to the kids for Bluegrass Storytime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jason Bailey with Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Charles Butler with Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tyler Griffith with Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ellie Hakanson with Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dustin Benson with Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristy Cox with Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kristy Cox & Grasstime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Cole reads to the kids for Bluegrass Storytime at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Elijah Doty at the board at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
John Meyer with Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Stewart with Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mo Pitney with Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Blake Meyer with Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nate Burie with Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stephen Burwell with Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Brock with Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Cole with Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Colton Baker with Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Authentic Unlimited at the Fall 2025 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

