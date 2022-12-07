Inaugural Words on the Water songwriting workshop in 2023

Florida’s beautiful gulf coast is the setting for the first ever Words on the Water songwriting workshop, scheduled for March 2-5, 2023.

A joint venture between Lil House Songwriting Workshop and Laughing Penguin Publicity and Consulting, the three-day seminar is designed to help serious songwriters develop not only their skills but also their understanding of the music industry and how to get their songs recorded, presented by three successful writers in the bluegrass, country, gospel, and Americana markets.

Presenters will be Donna Ulisse, Rick Stanley, and Jerry Salley, all three of whom have written songs that have reached the top of out Bluegrass Today charts. These three will offer tips on co-writing, pitching to artists/producers, and many other topics of interest to those trying to enhance their craft.

As a special bonus, bluegrass icon Doyle Lawson will join the faculty for a Q&A session about how he identifies great songs as both a recording artist and producer, and respond to queries from the assembled writers.

The sessions begin with an evening get together on March 2, where participants can have their songs critiqued by the presenters. Each student registered for the workshop is entitled to submit a song for critique. Friday and Saturday will be given over to the meat and potatoes, with a variety of topics set to be covered, with input from the participants always welcome.

Words on the Water will be held in Port St. Joe on Saint Joseph Bay, roughly 45 minutes east of Panama City. Those flying in to Panama City can have ground transportation to the workshops arranged. Staff will also have a number of loaner guitars on hand for those unwilling to fly with theirs.

Ulisse shared what students can hope to accomplish over this weekend.

“At the end of the event, it is our hope that you will walk away with a song that is ready for commercial exposure. Certainly, there are no guarantees, but it won’t be for lack of trying and expert guidance. The exercises will be instructive, and collaborations will be fun and provide a true taste of what Nashville co-writing is all about.”

Tuition for Words on the Water is $1,200, which covers all workshop activities, Thursday opening reception, continental breakfast and lunch on Friday and Saturday, plus snacks and beverages throughout the day. Accommodations are yours to provide.

To register or get more information about all that is scheduled for next March, contact the organizers by email.