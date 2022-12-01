In This Dirt drops from Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt

Skip to content
Bonfire Music Group has released a debut single from bluegrass duo Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt, ahead of a full-length project expected in 2023.
In addition to raising their three children in Greenville, South Carolina, Andrew and Brandi are singers and songwriters who have also tried their hands as individual artists in the country and Americana fields. Andrew has spent a lot of time in bluegrass, and is widely noted for his flatpicking skills. Together they are pleased to see,
, their first Bonfire single, become available. In This Dirt
It’s one they wrote with Jeff McClellan about that primal tie we feel towards land, especially if it has been in a family for a long time, or if it’s where we’ve been raised, or where we brought up our own family.
Brandi describes the lyrics in more detail…
“It is the story of a family patriarch in his later years, unwilling to part from the land his family has cultivated. The song is a testament of how land has more than monetary, practical, and sentimental value. When you have a connection to land it becomes a part of you, and that is something we both completely identify with. The song immediately felt natural as a duet.”
Crawford plays guitar and banjo, and sings along with Brandi, supported by Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. They take it as an easy-going, groovin’ grasser, taking turns on the verses and harmonizing on the chorus.
Check it out…
VIDEO
In This Dirt is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
