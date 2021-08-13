In The Sweet By and By – Dolly Parton single from Country Faith Bluegrass

Billy Blue Records has released a first single from a new all star project, also announced today, Country Faith Bluegrass. It features both new and classic recordings by the hottest artists in contemporary bluegrass Gospel. Included are new contributions from Dale Ann Bradley, The Isaacs, The Steeldrivers, Marty Raybon, Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, and Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

But the star in this crown is the one and only Dolly Parton, whose contribution is the album’s debut single, In The Sweet By and By.

Producer Jerry Sally explained ho it all came to be.

“When we first sat down to put together a ‘wish list’ of the artists we would love to have on the new Country Faith Bluegrass album, Dolly was at the very top! I reached out to Dolly’s office to see if she would consider recording a new track for the project. When she found out that many of her friends would be included on the album, she kindly agreed.

As I was producing the project in 2020 (during the pandemic), Dolly preferred not to venture out to the studio, but graciously offered to send me a never-before-released vocal of her singing the Gospel standard, In The Sweet By And By, with one guitar accompanying the vocal, and told me I could take it and do whatever I wanted to with it, as long as it met her final approval. I arranged and built a full bluegrass band around her beautiful vocal, double timing the tempo after the first chorus, and then adding myself, along with friends Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, and Bradley Walker to sing the harmony.

Dolly loved the recording! And, as a producer, it was certainly one of the greatest opportunities of my career! I will forever be grateful to Dolly for trusting me and allowing me to work with her on this project.”

Salley brought in Jason Roller to play guitar and fiddle, with Justin Moses on mandolin and rest-guitar, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Mike Bub on bass.

You can hear the track in this lyric video.

Country Faith Bluegrass serves as the 10th release in the highly successful County Faith series. It will be released on September 17 via Billy Blue Records, who will offer it on download and streaming services. Physical CDs will be sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel restaurant locations.

The full track list for Country Faith Bluegrass follows (* denotes new recordings):

All Prayed Up – Vince Gill, from the album All Prayed Up (Vince Gill) In the Sweet By and By – Dolly Parton with Cordle, Jackson, Salley & Walker * (Bennett / Webster) Shall We Gather at the River – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver * (R. Lowry) Will There Be Any Stars? – Alison Krauss & The Cox Family from the album I Know Who Holds Tomorrow (E. Hewitt / J. Sweeney) My Future Ain’t What It Used to Be – Marty Raybon & Jerry Salley * (Dianne Wilkinson / Jerry Salley) By the Mark – Dailey & Vincent from the album Dailey & Vincent (David Rawlings / Gillian Welch) Working on a Building – Dale Ann Bradley ft. The Isaacs * (A.P. Carter) I’m Bound for the Land of Canaan – The Del McCoury Band from the album The Promised Land (Albert E. Brumley) Rank Strangers – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers * (Albert E. Brumley) Daniel Prayed – Patty Loveless & Ricky Skaggs from the album Mountain Soul (Ralph Stanley) River of Forgiveness – The SteelDrivers * (Tammy Rogers-King / Jerry Salley) Walk with Me – Caeland Garner ft. Balsam Range * (Kelly Collins / Caeland Garner / Jerry Salley) Drifting Too Far from the Shore – Darin and Brooke Aldridge * (C. Moody) Walking in Jerusalem (Just Like John) – Charlie Daniels ft. Mac Wiseman & The Whites from the album Songs from The Longleaf Pines (Bill Monroe)

In The Sweet By and By by Dolly Parton is available now from many popular streaming and download sites. Pre-orders for the Country Faith Bluegrass album can also be placed online, with immediate delivery of the Dolly single.

Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.