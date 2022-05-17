In The Shadow of the Cross drop for The Churchmen

Morning Glory Music has a new single today from The Churchmen, one of the most enduring bluegrass Gospel groups in the business. With more than three decades of music behind them, these guys keep turning out new original songs, and their audience just keeps getting bigger.

Still headed up by founder Keith Clark on bass, The Churchmen also include long time banjo player Carroll Arnn, with Greg Jones on mandolin, and Jay Adams on guitar. Nathan Aldridge provides fiddle as well on their upcoming album, Shadow of the Cross, expected later in 2022.

This latest single is for the title track, one written by Fawn Jacobs and Carroll Arnn, of which Carroll simply says, “This song describes what Christ did on the cross, he provided us with mercy then and now.”

In The Shadow of the Cross is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.