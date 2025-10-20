In The Mexican Sun from Red Camel Collective

Red Camel Collective is quickly becoming one of the most dependable and encouraging new acts on the bluegrass circuit. Still just out of the gate, the group boasts of four veteran performers, and serves as Junior Sisk’s recording and touring band outside of their solo work.

What most sets this Collective apart is the singing of guitarist Heather Berry Mabe, a remarkable vocalist and stylist, supported by her husband Tony Mabe on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass.

Pinecastle Records has a first look at the upcoming second album from this bunch, a new song from Malcolm Pulley called In The Mexican Sun, which blends a bit of the south-of-the-border country sound that was popular in the 1970s with a smooth bluegrass arrangement.

Heather says of this new release…

“This tune is about a woman who has learned through the years to lean on her guitar for solace. Her vices are simply the Mexican sun and good music.”

It’s a lovely track, and Berry Mabe has never sounded better. Have a listen.

In The Mexican Sun is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.