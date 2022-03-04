In The Heat of the Battle from the Brent Rochester Family

Brent Rochester has been involved in bluegrass Gospel music for most of his life, growing up singing and picking his banjo with The Rochesters. His parents, Harold and Joyce Rochester, launched their family band many years back, which still continues on with Brent’s siblings even though he moved from South Carolina to Virginia to start out on his own.

There he runs All About Him Ministries, and performs with his wife, Franci, and their three children as the Brent Rochester Family. Isaac plays guitar and sings, with his sister Kidron on bass, and brother Micah on mandolin. Isaac’s wife, Angela, also helps out with the singing.

Their fifth album as a band, Heritage Vol. 1, is set for release this year, which finds Brent and his nuclear family revisiting some of the songs that he had recorded earlier with his parents and siblings. A first single is available now, In the Heat of the Battle, which is one The Lewis Family had cut in 1980, and which Brent recorded with The Rochesters.

For this new version, they have sped up the tempo, dropped the piano and electric bass, and switched from a quartet to three part harmony for a nice contemporary bluegrass arrangement.

Have a listen…

In The Heat of the Battle is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online.

You can learn more about the Bren t Rochester Family, All About Him Ministries, and their Gospel Workshop program teaching stringed instruments, online.