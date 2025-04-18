In The Circle from The Kody Norris Show

For their latest single, bluegrass entertainer-in-chief The Kody Norris Show has released In The Circle, paying tribute to the legend of the Grand Ole Opry during this, its centennial year.

The song shares the story of a young dreamer who finally makes it to the “Circle,” the piece of flooring removed from The RYman stage, the original home of the Opry, and installed into the new stage at the Oporto House where it now resides.

“Our third single from our forthcoming album on Rebel Records features one written by my dear friend Larry Chunn. In the Circle is not your typical Opry tribute song, but one that we feel shines a little different light on our journey to this hallowed circle. With a slower pace than what fans might typically expect from us, In the Circle gives us the opportunity to paint a picture of our biggest musical dream coming true…and just in time to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry!”

The song wasn’t exactly commissioned, but Kody and his wife, Show fiddler Mary Rachel, did call Larry after they made debut on the Opry, and suggest this dream come true might be a good topic for a song.

Mary Rachel says he jumped on it right away.

“Within the hour, Larry called back and had written this song, and we knew it was meant for us in so many ways! Not only was it a true testament of our highs and lows, but also so many little details that were factual about Kody’s childhood…that at the time Larry would have known nothing about!”

With Kody on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from bandmates Mary Rachel on mandolin and guitar, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass.

Check it out…

<a href="https://thekodynorrisshow.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-circle-single">In the Circle (single) by The Kody Norris Show</a>

In The Circle is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. The song will also be included on the band’s upcoming Highfalutin Hillbilly album, due June 6.