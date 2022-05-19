In Tennessee video from Bobby Giles & Texas Gales

Bell Buckle Records has released a single from Lone Star stater Bobby Giles and his band, Texas Gales. Produced in Nashville by Jim VanCleve of The Appalachian Road Show, it shows Bobby as both singer and songwriter with a sound and a look that calls to mind fellow Texan, the late Dan Seals.

For the single, they have chosen a song called In Tennessee, which tells of the joys of the Volunteer State, accompanied by his regular collaborator Steve Loggie on banjo, and further supported by Lenny Nichols on bass, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, and VanCleve on fiddle.

A music video was shot as well in Lebanon, TN, and Bobby says they weren’t as properly prepared as they might have been.

“It was plenty hot and we were filmin’ out in an open field. I was dressed for Winter—Black Stetson, a dress coat, and a long-sleeve shirt. What you don’t see is my shirt was soaked with sweat in every spot not visible. Also, my wife Lisa doesn’t actually play bass, and never even held one ’til that very afternoon. We were short-handed so Jim asked her to stand in and coached her through the entire video. She did mighty good!”

Check it out…

In Tennessee is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the upcoming Bobby Giles & Texas Gales album, The Music of Life, on Bell Buckle Records later this year.