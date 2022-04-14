In Song series from San Francisco Opera up for Webby Award

Skip to content
A good many readers
enjoyed the video produced last summer by the San Francisco Opera which featured banjoist supreme Béla Fleck and operatic mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton. It was one of several collaboration projects commissioned by SFO for a series they titled . In Song
For their
In Song video, Jamie and Béla work through a couple of pieces – one each from traditional string music and opera – and she takes us all for a visit back home with her dad, where she shares how she fell in love with bluegrass and old time before ever hearing classical music.
We learned this week from SFO Public Relations Director Jeffery McMillan that the series has been nominated for a
Webby Award. In Song is one of five nominees in the Video Series & Channels: Music category, and the Webby People’s Voice Award where the winner is chosen by online voting.
The Webbys are considered to be the dominant award for those who create content for online distribution including podcasts, documentaries, advertising, news and sports commentary, music, apps and software, and series like
In Song.
McMillan asked if we would share their good news, and urge
Bluegrass Today readers to go to the Webby’s web site, and vote for In Song for the People’s Voice Award. Consider yourself so adjured.
Here’s another look at the Béla/Jamie video. It’s a good’n.
Good luck to
In Song! Winners will be announced on May 16 at the 26th Annual Webby Awards.
