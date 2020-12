In A Country Town video from Daryl Mosley

Last month, when Pinecastle Records released their latest single for Daryl Mosley, we told you about his request for fans to send in photos of the little towns where they live for a music video of the song, In A Country Town.

And the images came rushing in…

Today that video is available, and it makes the perfect backdrop for the song, which speaks of all the beauties of life – and growing up – in a country town. Mosley wrote the song, and is supported by Danny Roberts on mandolin, Aaron McDaris on banjo, Tony Wray on guitar, and Adam Haynes on fiddle. Daryl plays bass and sings the lead vocal.

And here it is. Enjoy.

In A Country Town is available now wherever you stream or download music online, as is the full album, The Secret Of Life. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.