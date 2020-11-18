In A Country Town drops for Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records has released a third single from Daryl Mosley’s debut solo bluegrass project, The Secret of Life, highlighting both his powerful songs and spirited vocals.

This time it’s a song called In A Country Town, one he wrote about growing up in Waverly, TN, and what life was like for him as a boy. Long time fans of Daryl’s music may recognize this one, as he recorded it back in 2013 with The Farm Hands while still a part of that group.

Mosley says he is especially proud of the track.

“This is one of my very favorite songs from the album. I love that it brings my small town roots front and center but it’s more than just a tribute to where I grew up. In A Country Town is an anthem for anyone who has country and rural living in their heart. It’s a celebration of the simple things in life that made us who we are.”

Daryl is also in the process of putting together a music video for the song, and is asking fans and friends to send in photos of their country town, which he will use in the video.

He made this to invite everyone to participate.

Simply send your photos to Daryl on his Facebook page, but be quick about it. He wants them received by tonight!

The single for In A Country Town is available now wherever you stream or download music online. CDs of the full album can be purchased from Daryl’s web site.

Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.