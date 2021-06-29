Important World of Bluegrass deadlines tomorrow

With everyone getting deep into summer and making preparations for the July 4 weekend celebrations, the International Bluegrass Music Association want to remind everyone of some important World of Bluegrass deadlines that hit tomorrow (June 30).

These include applications to perform during the October 1-2 street fair component of IBMA Bluegrass Live, during the various Youth Events that same weekend, and a chance to have your artwork featured on the official IBMA Bluegrass Live t-shirt to be sold to visitors.

The street fair has become one of the most popular parts of IBMA week in Raleigh, as area residents are invited out to hear music and sample great food and drink provided by local vendors. The streets downtown from the Convention Center to the Capitol are closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday, and bands perform on at least five different stages along the way. If your band will be in town for the convention, it’s a great way to showcase your music for both the assembled business folk, and the citizens of the greater Raleigh area.

All acts are compensated for their performance, and as many as 80 will be chosen this year. Slots are limited to bluegrass or closely-related bands or artists. Further details and an online application can be found online.

The Youth Events include three separate things: IBMA Kids on Bluegrass, Bluegrass College Band Showcase, and the IBMA Bluegrass Live Youth Stage. These are all designed to highlight young bluegrass artists during World of Bluegrass. Kids on Bluegrass assembles a group of exceptional teen pickers and singers, and they are given performance opportunities in Raleigh. Any college that either has a bluegrass band within their music department, or as a social club on campus, may likewise submit to be featured on stage. The Youth Stage will provide music all weekend from bands primarily made up of youngsters.

Further details and applications for each of these Youth Events can be found on the WOB web site.

Lastly, graphic designers are requested to submit a t-shirt design for the IBMA Bluegrass Live. Time is a bit short to pull that off, but if you can do it, details and an application can be found online.