I’m Warming Up To An Old Flame video from Tennessee Bluegrass Band

Today’s the day! The long awaited debut single and music video from the
Tennessee Bluegrass Band has arrived. This newly-formed group raised a great many expectations when it was announced that they would be recording with Billy Blue Records, and the first fruits of that collaboration are released today.
The band consists of some of the brightest lights in the young bluegrass world, along with a few seasoned veterans. Aynsley Porchak is on fiddle, who stunned the world with her Kenny Baker-esque stylings as a member of Carolina Blue, with Sonny Osborne protégé Lincoln Hensley on banjo, experienced sideman Tim Laughlin on mandolin, longtime Flamekeeper bassist Tyler Griffith, and relative newcomer Lincoln Mash on guitar.
For their first single, they have chosen a new song from Tim Raybon,
with which he reports being quite pleased indeed. I’m Warming Up To An Old Flame,
“With any style of music, there will always be up and comers to take the place of the ones before them. Unfortunately, only a few ever make it to that point. The reason, it takes an enormous amount of hard work, a great amount of talent and dig your heels in determination. The Tennessee Bluegrass Band has all of these qualities! Lincoln Mash is a phenomenal lead vocalist! Aynsley Porchak has to be one of the finest fiddle players I’ve ever heard. Lincoln Hensley’s banjo playing is reminiscent of the great Sonny Osborne, and Tim Laughlin and Tyler Griffith’s harmony vocals are some of the finest. I’m very grateful they chose to record a song I wrote to release as their first single. These guys are great!”
And Aynsley throws it right back to Tim, saying this song is a perfect introduction to the group’s sound.
“We thought our first single,
I’m Warming Up To An Old Flame, would set the tone for the rest of our new record – creative harmony vocals, plenty of energetic instrumental work, and an overarching theme of being inspired by the past while bringing our own ideas to the table. From the first time Tim Raybon sent us this song, we heard the potential for a song that audiences would find exciting and memorable, and we truly hope they have as much fun listening to this as we have playing it!”
Have a look/listen…
You’ll find
I’m Warming Up To An Old Flame today at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.
Keep an eye on this bunch.
