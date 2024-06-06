Mandolinst Mark Stoffel, longtime member of Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, has a new single with Mountain Home Music Company. It’s a lovely, understated, instrumental take on the Reno & Smiley classic, I’m Using My Bible For A Road Map.

Rather than use this quintessential gospel song as a vehicle for improvisation, Mark lets the melody shine as he demonstrates the elegance and delicacy of his instrument when played tunefully and tonefully.

He described the genesis of his arrangement.

“Years ago, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers were booked to play a Sunday morning show at the Blueberry Music Festival in Stony Plain, Alberta. I suggested we add I’m Using My Bible For A Road Map to the setlist because I just love the simple beauty of this Reno & Smiley classic.

I was lucky enough to record my version with Chris Luquette on guitar, Ross Sermons on bass, Tony Creasman on drums, Rob Ickes on dobro, Niall Murphy on fiddle, and Alan Bibey on mandolin. Alan contributed a super tasteful mandolin twin part on the last go-around of the tune.

Check it out — I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it!”

They turn in a truly captivating track that should entice both mandolin lovers and fans of 1950s bluegrass gospel alike.

Have a listen…

I’m Using My Bible For A Road Map from Mark Stoffel is available now from popular download and streaming services, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.