I’m on to You from Lonesome River Band

Lonesome River Band also has a new single to share, one that reaches back to an earlier time with the band, and a solo project boss man Sammy Shelor released, Leading Roll.

Shelor says that the song kept popping up, so they decided to cut it anew.

“I’m on to You is a song written by my friend, Jimmy Yeary, who has become one of the most in-demand writers in Nashville. I recorded this song back in 1997, and it was the first song Jimmy had featured on an album. The album is long out of print, but this song kept making its way into sound checks and the show every now and then.”

That earlier version featured Sammy’s former bandmates Ronnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski, along with Tony Rice and Jerry Douglas. But it’s also a perfect fit for the current LRB, with Jesse Smathers on guitar and lead vocal, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Adam Miller on mandolin, and Kameron Keller on bass. Rod Riley also played guitar in the studio.

And Sammy says they kept a similar vibe.

“It has that ’80s country vibe that we felt would lend itself to the sound we are doing for this upcoming album. We hope you like this version!”

Check it out…

I’m on to You is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.