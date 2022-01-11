I’m Lonesome from Jeremy Stephens

Rebel Records has released another single from traditional bluegrass preservationist Jeremy Stephens, taken from his current solo project, How I Hear It.

Since he was a boy, Jeremy has had a deep fascination for the early bluegrass and traditional country music of the 1940s-1960s. From that he developed a familiarity with both the banjo and guitar, learning to play as it had been done on these recordings, and a singing style that is the perfect vehicle for the old songs.

These days the Virginia native lives in Nashville, where he and his wife Corrina perform with High Fidelity, who also records for Rebel, with a similar focus on original bluegrass sound.

For this latest single, Stephens has chosen one from Larry Richardson, a bluegrass pioneer from Galax, VA. Larry played banjo, sang, and wrote songs, which Jeremy discovered on a vintage record.

“I’m Lonesome, is a relatively obscure bluegrass number that I’ve loved since I first heard it. I learned it from Larry Richardson and Happy Smith’s recording of it on the Blue Ridge label, which I’m grateful to have a copy of in my personal record collection. I thought it would be a good one to include on my new solo album as a solo vocal feature, which I rarely do!”

Have a listen…

I’m Lonesome, and the full How I Hear It album, are available from popular download and streaming sites online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artist.