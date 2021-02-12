I’m Leaving Town Tonight from Merle Monroe

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has a new single today from Merle Monroe, one written by cofounder Tim Raybon, and retaining the band’s contemporary take on a sound pioneered by The Osborne Brothers back in the 1960s.
The song is called
, and it’s available today from all the popular I’m Leaving Town Tonight download and streaming sites online.
Raybon and co-founder, banjo picker Daniel Grindstaff, say that they are delighted with all the backing and encouragement they have received from bluegrass lovers for their 2019 debut album, and are eager to share this next, due later this year.
“We are very appreciative to our fans and our friends in radio for the support of our music – your support makes this worthwhile. We hope you enjoy
I’m Leaving Town Tonight, and can’t wait for you all to hear the upcoming project!”
Here’s a brief taste..
Radio programmers can find
I’m Leaving Town Tonight at AirPlay Direct.
