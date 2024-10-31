I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why) video from Unspoken Tradition

Unspoken Tradition is one of several prominent bluegrass acts that live in and around Asheville, NC, which took the brunt of the flooding damage from Hurricane Helene while the World of Bluegrass convention was underway in September. The guys and their families are all OK, but they all know folks in much worse shape, and they have all of them been involved in recovery efforts wherever they can.

Not long before the storm, the band recorded a music video shot at Asheville’s Citizen Vinyl, a vinyl record processing plant, including several shots from the building’s rooftop, the view from which looks quite different now. It’s for their current single with Mountain Home Music, I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why), a bluegrass remake of a 1992 hit for country rockers Alabama.

For each of the members of Unspoken Tradition, this song, which has been steadily moving up on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, has taken on a new meaning in the wake of the destruction in their part of North Carolina. Now they can feel just why everyone and everything seems to be in such a hurry around them.

Check it out…

I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why) is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio broadcasters via AirPlay Direct.