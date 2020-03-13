I’m Gonna Ride drops for Stephen Mougin

Dark Shadow Recording has today released a first single for label owner and engineer, Stephen Mougin, from his upcoming solo album, Ordinary Soul.

I’m Gonna Ride is a testament to the importance of overcoming fear and pursuing a dream. It’s one that he wrote with Rick Lang, and recorded with the Sam Bush Band, with whom Mougin tours on a regular basis.

He says that seeing this record about to hit is the fulfillment of his own dream, following a life devoted to the studio and a sideman’s occupation.

“I’ve spent the bulk of my career, as a musician, producer, and engineer, helping others make albums. It is a real treat to bring everything I’ve learned in service of my own songs, with my own ideas, in my own project.”

Here’s a taste…

Stephen is supported on this track by Sam Bush on mandolin, Todd Parks on bass, and Chris Brown on drums, along with special guests Ned Luberecki on banjo, and Jana Mougin on harmony vocal.

I’m Gonna Ride is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Look for Ordinary Soul to hit on May 8.