I’m Gonna Hurt Her on the Radio – new single from Roxboro Connection

Roxboro Connection is one of many bluegrass artists with a new single released this past few days. This bluegrass quintet from north central North Carolina has recut the Keith Whitley country classic, I’m Gonna Hurt Her on the Radio, with a grassy twist.

The Connection may be a relatively new group, but its members have been part of the bluegrass scene for many years. Mandolinist and vocalist Ricky Stroud and banjo picker Ronald Smith played together as members on New Classic Grass more than 20 years ago, until Smith took his leave to join Lost and Found. Ricky then put together the Hagars Mountain Boys with guitarist Cliff Waddell and reso-guitarist David Nance.

Roxboro Connection unites those four again, with young bassist Baily Moore, nephew of the late Jason Moore, tying things together.

Have a listen to their take on Keith’s heartbreak number, written by Mac McAnally and Tom Brasfield, which Whitley cut in 1984.

I’m Gonna Hurt Her on the Radio from Roxboro Connection is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.