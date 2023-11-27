I’m Going Home, It’s Christmas Time from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

New Christmas bluegrass is coming in hot and heavy now that the Thanksgiving holiday is behind us, and the latest comes from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Working with Sound Biscuit Records, the Boys have recut a Ralph Stanley classic, I’m Going Home, It’s Christmas Time, written with Mike Kelly, and originally released on Dr. Ralph’s Xmastime album in 1994. They take it in a Stanley style, which is very much the band’s preferred milieu.

Mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski sings lead, supported by bandmates Josh Rinkel on guitar, Jereme Brown on banjo, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, and Jasper Lorentzen on bass. All four Boys add harmony vocals.

Dave Maggard with Sound Biscuit says that recording some Christmas bluegrass is an idea he has had in his mind for some time.

“This is something I’ve wanted to put together for a couple years now, and hearing it come to life has been so much fun. Combining The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with this timeless composition by Ralph Stanley and Mike Kelly is Christmas magic. As always, love working with PRB, and hope this song will become a seasonal favorite.”

Have a listen…

I’m Going Home, It’s Christmas Time by The Po’ Ramblin Boys is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

