I’m Going Home from Edgar Loudermilk Band

Rural Rhythm Records has announced a new album coming this year from the Edgar Loudermilk Band, and have dropped a debut single to get the ball rolling.

Edgar has been one of the most consistent bluegrass singers and songwriters over the past few decades, from his years with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out through the time he has led his own band. This latest is another good’n, a clever number that he says started simply and turned into something fun.

“This is a song I wrote along with Zack Autry. We were trying to write a song that felt like a classic old bluegrass song, something that would fit early day Flatt & Scruggs. As we moved along, the storyline opened into a funny story of a guy always getting stood up by a girl who he could never tame. He gets mad, and like a little boy says, “I’m Going Home.'”

With Edgar on bass and lead vocals, the band is Clint Coker on guitar, Curtis Bumgarner on banjo, and Zach Autry on mandolin. Hunter Berry is the guest fiddler. Coker has recently departed the group, so Loudermilk says to expect to see a new face in the band when they hit the road this year.

Have a listen…

I’m Going Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders and pre-saves are enabled for the next full band project, The Dark Side of Lonesome, expected from Rural Rhythm on March 18.