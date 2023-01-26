I’m Fallin’ – new single from Donna Ulisse

Donna Ulisse at Farmers Branch Historical Park – photo by Nate Dalzell

Billy Blue Records has a new single for Donna Ulisse this week, a feel-good song about falling in love called I’m Fallin’. It’s a sentiment most of us are fortunate enough to remember, if we aren’t going through it right now, and Ulisse expresses it with all the wonder and amazement the feeling brings with it.

Donna tells us that this one has been in her back pocket for some time.

“I wrote I’m Fallin’ at least 22 years ago, and have always wanted the opportunity to record it. Having Jerry Salley at the controls, producing and singing on it with a tandem vision was perfect harmony. We were both excited with the result!

I remember the day we gathered at our Nashville Publishing office on Music Row to collaborate on this idea. ‘I’m over the moon, under your spell, blue oceans deep, walkin’ on air, high as a kite, floating above the clouds, I’m fallin”… It is pure and simply the story of me and my darling, Rick. Those are the sentiments I felt when I met him and still feel to this day. I’m fallin’ for this guy all time and I’m not ashamed to sing about it.”

Salley, who also handles A&R for Billy Blue, says he was an instant believer on this song.

“The first time Donna played me I’m Fallin’, I was sold! I thought it sounded just like a ‘classic Donna song,’ very radio friendly, and a must for this new record.

Donna and I have become very good friends over the years; writing together, singing together, teaching together. We are practically family, so the opportunity to produce this track on her upcoming Billy Blue Records project seems like an extension of all the creativity we have shared.

Once you hear her beautiful voice on this song, I bet you’ll be ‘Fallin” too!!”

Support on the track comes from Greg Davis on banjo, Jake Stargel on guitar, Jason Barie on fiddle, Nate Burie on mandolin, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass.

It really is a catchy song. Have a listen…

I’m Fallin’ from Donna Ulisse will be available tomorrow, January 27, from popular download and streaming services online. Ditto for radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.