I’m Already Gone video from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen have posted a new music video for their song, , the opening track from their current Compass Records project, I’m Already Gone . Hold On
It’s made up of live clips of the band on tour, on stage, in their vehicle, and generally experiencing road life.
Frank says that it was created in response to seeing the song at the top of our
Bluegrass Today Grassicana Weekly Airplay chart for several weeks. They offer it as a thank you to radio hosts who are playing I’m Already Gone, and to fans who have been requesting it.
Written by Solivan and Jon Weisberger, it tells of a guy who has realized that his relationship is over, and is on his way out the door.
Frank plays mandolin and sings lead, with Chris Luquette on guitar, Mike Munford on banjo, Jeremy Middleton on bass, and Rob Ickes on reso-guitar. Chris and Jeremy add harmony vocals.
Check it out…
VIDEO
I’m Already Gone, and the full Hold On album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Compass on audio CD or in several downloadable high resolution digital formats.
The tracks are available to radio programmers
via AirPlay Direct.
