I’m A Ramblin’ Man from Larry Stephenson Band

For the second single from his upcoming Cast A Lonesome Shadow album, Larry Stephenson has picked a Waylon jennings classic, I’m A Ramblin’ Man.

“But wait,” you may be thinking… “Waylon sang with a deep baritone voice,” and you’re be right, “while Larry is a stratospheric tenor.” Right again. And the contrast between the way you remember Jennings’ 1974 hit, and what you get from this new Stephenson Band cut, makes it a very interesting and enjoyable track.

With Larry on mandolin and lead vocals, support come from Nick Dauphinais on guitar, Derek Vaden on banjo, and Andy Brown on bass.

Have a listen…

Larry will be performing at the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree this Saturday (5/6) in Nashville at the Texas Troubadour Theatre near the Opry, starting at 9:30 p.m. (CDT). You can attend live, listen via WSM AM-650, or by online streaming.

I’m A Ramblin’ Man from the Larry Stephenson Band is available from from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.