I’ll Stick With The Old Stuff drops for Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n

Sound Biscuit Records has a new gospel offering from Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. It’s a popular song called I’ll Stick With The Old Stuff, written by Stephen Paul Phillips.

Stinson, who plays mandolin with the group, is an experienced professional grasser, with time working for Jimmy Martin, Gary Brewer, Gary Waldrip, and David Davis. His wife, Ronda, is lead singer with Perfect Tym’n, and the two are further supported by Andy Stinnett on guitar, and Kenny and Ronda’s son, Gavin Stinson on bass.

Ronda, who grew up singing gospel music in her family, as did Kenny with his, says she likes that I’ll Stick With The Old Stuff focuses on the traditions of her faith.

“I chose this song because I believe we need to return to our roots with preaching, praying, singing, and shouting. God has not changed; we have. The name over the door should not mean a thing. It is a one-on-one relationship with Jesus Christ who is sufficient for all situations in life.”

If you’ve followed gospel music closely, you may be familiar with this song and its triumphalist message. Have a listen…

I’ll Stick With The Old Stuff is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.