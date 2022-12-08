I’ll Meet You In The Morning from Becky Isaacs Bowman and Del McCoury

Skip to content
It may seem hard to believe, but Becky Isaacs Bowman has been performing bluegrass and Gospel music for four decades, and is only now preparing to release her first solo project. The daughter of Joe and Lily Isaacs, she has been a member of the band they started,
The Isaacs, since she was a teen, and has stuck with it ever since.
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times is the name she has chosen for this album, which features many of her friends in the business in support.
A debut single is now available, the Alfred Brumley classic,
, with the incomparable Del McCoury singing the lead vocal. I’ll Meet You In The Morning
Becky explained why this song why this song means so much to her.
“Growing up with a father that was the baby of 17 children from the mountains of Kentucky, this song was a very important part of our family heritage. When a loved one passed away, it was tradition that the remaining family would gather around and sing this song as people paid their last respects. I cherish these moments.
I first heard this song sang by Bill Monroe. I knew Del McCoury would be the perfect man for this song, since his musical career started with Bill. I wanted to have Dailey & Vincent and Rhonda Vincent sing with me on this project, and this song fit. And Bill Gaither, who is a legend in Gospel music, added a nice touch with his bass.”
Also appearing on this track are Ricky Skaggs on mandolin, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and her brother, Ben Isaacs, on bass.
Have a listen…
VIDEO
I’ll Meet You In The Morning is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio broadcasters will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times will be released on the House of Isaacs label in 2023.
