I’ll Go With You video from Williamson Branch

Pinecastle Records has a new music video for Williamson Branch, one of the tracks on their current record, . Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy
This family band from Tennessee does all the important things right, both large and small, from their clever original songs to their highly engaging stage show. You’ll never forget having seen them live.
The Track is I’ll Go With You, which band leader, proud papa, and guitarist Kevin Williamson wrote for his wife to include on the album. They enlisted help from their more than 300,000 Facebook followers who contributed images and clips to include in the music video, which takes a look at what it’s like for a touring band, living on the road.
“I wrote the song for Debbie to sing. It talks about our nomadic lifestyle. We asked our vast Facebook following to send us videos of themselves traveling in their favorite mode of transportation, with the ones they love (spouse, kids, grandkids, pets etc….).”
Williamson Branch, which also features Kevin and Debbie’s three daughter Melody (on fiddle), Kadence (on bass), and Carolyn (on fiddle), along with banjo player Anthony, is finally back to performing again, with a show this weekend at the Doyle Lawson festival in Denton, NC.
Fans can find the
Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy album wherever you stream or download music online, and directly from the band on CD.
