I’ll Follow Summer video for Brandon Lee Adams

Bluegrass singer, songwriter, guitarist, and television host Brandon Lee Adams has a new single for the new season, one which celebrates the dog days just passed.

Titled I’ll Follow Summer, Brandon uses the seasons of the year to represent the ages of his life, with summer illustrating the productive time of adult life, and the coming of fall the fading of growing old. As always, you hear the way he blends his experience in bluegrass, folk, and Americana with an all star supporting cast in tow.

The accompanying music video was shot in the studio, the same day the track was recorded live. With Adams on guitar and vocals, we see Tim O’Brien on fiddle and harmony vocal, John Jorgenson on mandolin, Vince Gill on guitar, John McEuen on banjo, and Glen Worf on bass.

Have a look/listen.

I’ll Follow Summer is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

You can also see Brandon Lee Adams hosting the Emmy-award-winning PBS series, The Life of a Musician, which combines interview and performance segments with top artists on the bluegrass and Americana scenes.